Ahead of China-US talks, Trump says 80% tariff 'seems right'

STOCKS SLIP AFTER TRUMP REMARKS

US stocks, which have recouped a significant chunk of their losses since mid-February's record high, were modestly lower on Friday after Trump's social media post. The dollar was weaker against a basket of major trading partners' currencies.

Since taking office in January, Trump has hiked the tariffs paid by US importers for goods from China to 145%, in addition to those he imposed on many Chinese goods during his first term and the duties levied by the Biden administration.

China hit back by imposing export curbs on some rare earth elements, vital for US manufacturers of weapons and electronic consumer goods, and raising tariffs on US goods to 125%. It also imposed extra levies on some products including soybeans and liquefied natural gas.

The weekend talks in Geneva have been described by Trump administration officials as a step towards de-escalating tensions with China. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said the meeting seemed "very promising" to US officials.

"We're seeing extreme respect, treating both sides with respect," Hassett said in an interview with CNBC. "We're seeing collegiality and also sketches of positive developments."

Trump's push on tariffs is widely seen to be elevating risks to the US economy, with concerns that they will lift prices for American consumers and businesses and rekindle inflation while at the same time cutting into the demand that has so far propped up the job market.

Indeed, Trump is already facing dropping approval ratings over his handling of trade as Americans brace to pay more for clothes, electronics, toys and countless other goods that emerge from Chinese factories.

China's government is seeking to mitigate closures, bankruptcies and job losses at manufacturers who are struggling to find viable alternatives to the US market.

Representing the meeting's host, Swiss Vice President Guy Parmelin, who also serves as economic minister, emerged from separate bilateral meetings in Geneva with the US and Chinese delegations with optimistic words for reporters.

“It’s already a success," Parmelin said. "The two sides are talking ... If a road map can emerge and they decide to continue discussions, that will lower the tensions.”

"We could imagine everything – we could imagine a mutual suspension of customs duties during the discussions," Parmelin added, noting they could extend into Sunday or even Monday. "That's up to the parties."

Reuters