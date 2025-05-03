Paetongtarn to address nation on May 4 on collapsed building, U.S. tariff strategy, and entertainment complexes 

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap announced on Saturday that the prime minister will provide updates on key issues she has been overseeing over the past two months. These include the investigation into the collapse of the State Auditor Office (SAO) building, the rollout and testing of the cell broadcast emergency alert system, and the government’s strategy to mitigate impacts from rising U.S. import tariffs, which could affect the Thai economy.

She will also discuss the revival of the SML community development program through the Village Fund budget, and announce the launch of over 900 “ODOS Summer Camp” scholarships for youth nationwide, added Jirayu.

