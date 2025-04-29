PM denies cabinet reshuffle rumours, assures ministers remain in position

In an interview after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Paetongtarn expressed sympathy for ministers affected by the speculation and emphasised that everything remains unchanged.

The premier also called on the public and media to support the government as it navigates both domestic and global challenges.

In response to questions about Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga's involvement in a private company, Paetongtarn confirmed that all ministers underwent rigorous screening processes and have met the necessary qualifications.

She noted that Pirapan was absent from the cabinet meeting due to personal leave but expressed confidence that there would be no issues.