PM rules out Cabinet reshuffle or Bhumjaithai ouster

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday dismissed speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle or the removal of the Bhumjaithai Party from her coalition government.
Speaking to reporters at Government House after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn insisted she had no plans to adjust her ministerial line-up or oust the second-largest coalition partner.
Her remarks followed the release of a recent NIDA opinion survey, which found that a majority of Thai voters wanted changes in the Cabinet’s economic team.
“Nothing lasts forever — not even my position as prime minister,” she said in response to questions about the survey.
However, when asked whether her comment was directed at current Cabinet members, implying their positions were not permanent, Paetongtarn quickly denied it.
“No, I’m saying everyone should stay calm. For now, everything remains the same. I have no intention to make any changes,” she clarified.
Paetongtarn added that while she would take public sentiment into account, she values teamwork highly and is currently satisfied with her Cabinet’s performance.
“I love working as a team, and right now, the Cabinet has great teamwork,” she said.
The prime minister strongly denied media speculation that Bhumjaithai Party could be removed and replaced by the opposition Palang Pracharath Party, amid reports of tensions between Bhumjaithai and the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
“That question is too much,” she said when asked directly about the possibility.
“No such thing. Everything remains the same,” she reiterated, expressing hope that her coalition partners would stay in place for the full term of her government.
Paetongtarn also responded to a reporter’s claim that her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, appeared to support a reshuffle.
“Did Dad actually give an interview?” she asked. When the reporter admitted, “No,” she went on to say that while she and her father do not always agree on everything, there is no conflict between them.
“Although we don’t always see things the same way, we do agree on many issues. We’ve never had any conflict,” she concluded.