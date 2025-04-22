PM rules out Cabinet reshuffle or Bhumjaithai ouster

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday dismissed speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle or the removal of the Bhumjaithai Party from her coalition government.

Speaking to reporters at Government House after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn insisted she had no plans to adjust her ministerial line-up or oust the second-largest coalition partner.

Responding to Calls for Changes in Economic Ministers

Her remarks followed the release of a recent NIDA opinion survey, which found that a majority of Thai voters wanted changes in the Cabinet’s economic team.

“Nothing lasts forever — not even my position as prime minister,” she said in response to questions about the survey.