Anusorn dismisses Cabinet reshuffle rumours

Pheu Thai party-list MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard on Sunday dismissed speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle in August, saying the rumours originated outside the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

Anusorn said there had been no internal pressure or movement among Pheu Thai MPs to push for a reshuffle, as all members understood that the authority to do so lies solely with Pheu Thai leader and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He was responding to reporters who sought his comments on the results of a recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), which found that most Thai voters would like to see a Cabinet reshuffle soon.