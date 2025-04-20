Anusorn dismisses Cabinet reshuffle rumours

Pheu Thai party-list MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard on Sunday dismissed speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle in August, saying the rumours originated outside the ruling Pheu Thai Party.
Anusorn said there had been no internal pressure or movement among Pheu Thai MPs to push for a reshuffle, as all members understood that the authority to do so lies solely with Pheu Thai leader and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
He was responding to reporters who sought his comments on the results of a recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), which found that most Thai voters would like to see a Cabinet reshuffle soon.
While acknowledging that the government was open to public opinion, Anusorn emphasised that Paetongtarn had not signalled any intention to reorganise the Cabinet in the near future.
When asked about speculation that a reshuffle might occur after the House passes the fiscal 2026 budget bill in August, Anusorn responded:
"It’s just a rumour from outside the party."
“There has been no unrest within Pheu Thai, and our party has not discussed who should be in or out of the Cabinet,” he added.
He also noted that Paetongtarn has repeatedly stated her current Cabinet is still functioning effectively.
Asked about reports that some Pheu Thai MPs wanted to replace the Commerce Minister, Anusorn explained that while some MPs may offer suggestions regarding party ministers, such opinions should not be interpreted as pressure for ministerial changes.
“All Pheu Thai MPs still have confidence in the Prime Minister and all Cabinet members,” he said.
“Whether or not a reshuffle takes place is entirely up to the Prime Minister.”
Anusorn also dismissed claims that Pheu Thai was eyeing the Interior Ministry post, currently held by the Bhumjaithai Party, in an attempt to gain a political advantage in the next general election.
He clarified that the Interior Ministry does not organise elections, which are instead managed by the Election Commission.