IMF identifies \'4 traps\' hindering Thailand\'s economic growth amid U.S. tariff impact

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted four significant challenges—referred to as "traps"—that are impeding Thailand's economic growth. These challenges have led the IMF to revise its 2025 growth forecast for Thailand down to 1.8%, a reduction from the previously projected rate of over 2%.

According to Rupa Duttagupta, Deputy Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, the global economic uncertainty has intensified, particularly due to the U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump. The U.S. is currently imposing the highest tariffs in nearly a century, with some trading partners retaliating, escalating trade tensions to unprecedented levels.

“The ASEAN region, heavily reliant on exports—accounting for about 50% of its GDP—faces average tariffs of up to 30%. Thailand's exports to the U.S. constitute approximately 12-15% of its total exports,” Duttagupta told Krungthep Turakij newspaper.