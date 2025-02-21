IMF predicts Thailand’s real GDP growth at 2.7% in 2024, 2.9% in 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast 2.7% growth in Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) for 2024 and 2.9% for this year, mostly driven by continued recovery in the tourism industry.

In its “2024 Article IV Consultation with Thailand” report published on Thursday (February 20), the IMF’s executive board concluded that the kingdom’s economy is gradually recovering, but at a slower pace than its peers.

The report said economic activity expanded modestly by 1.9% in 2023 and 2.3% in the first three quarters of 2024, driven by growth in private consumption and a rebound in tourism.

Inflation remained subdued, averaging 0.4% (y/y) annually in 2024, well below the Bank of Thailand’s target range of 1 to 3%. External factors such as the decline in global energy and food prices plus lower import prices have played a role, but domestic factors such as energy subsidies, price controls, and the unwinding of pandemic-related fiscal support have also contributed to the lower inflation.