Trump hails China talks, says two sides negotiated 'total reset' in Geneva

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump added: "We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!" He did not elaborate on the progress.

Earlier, top US and Chinese officials wrapped up the first day of talks in Geneva aimed at defusing a trade war that threatens to hammer the global economy and planned to resume negotiations on Sunday, a source close to the discussions said.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met for about eight hours with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in their first face-to-face meeting since the world's two largest economies heaped tariffs well above 100% on each other's goods.

Neither side made any statements afterwards about the substance of the discussions nor signalled any specific progress towards reducing crushing tariffs as meetings at the residence of Switzerland's ambassador to the UN concluded at about 8 pm local time (1800 GMT).

Bessent, Greer and He were meeting in Geneva after weeks of growing tensions prompted by Trump's tariff blitz starting in February and retaliation from Beijing that has brought nearly $600 billion in annual bilateral trade to a virtual standstill.