US officials say deal struck to cut China trade deficit, details on Monday

Bessent told reporters that details would be announced on Monday and that US President Donald Trump was fully aware of the results of the "productive talks" with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and two Chinese vice ministers.

Bessent and Greer did not mention any plans to cut punishing US tariffs of 145% on Chinese goods and China's 125% tariffs on US goods.

They took no questions from reporters.

The US Treasury chief has said previously that these duties amount to a trade embargo between the world's two largest economies and need to be "de-escalated."

Greer described the Geneva meetings' conclusion as "a deal we struck with our Chinese partners" that will help reduce the $1.2 trillion US global goods trade deficit.

"And this was, as the secretary pointed out, a very constructive two days," Greer said. "It's important to understand how quickly we were able to come to an agreement, which reflects that perhaps the differences were not so large as maybe thought," Greer said.

He called Vice Premier He, Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang and Vice Finance Minister Liao Min "tough negotiators."

The meeting was the first face-to-face interaction between senior US and Chinese economic officials since Trump took office and launched a global tariff blitz that started with declaring a national emergency over the US fentanyl crisis, imposing a new 20% tariff on Chinese goods in February.