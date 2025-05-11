Thai giants boost US investments to ease Trump tariff impact

The Thai Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the government, is leading a delegation of top Thai businesses to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025, held from May 11–14 in Washington, D.C., and Maryland.
The mission aims to boost trade and investment ties with the US, positioning Thailand’s private sector to access more tangible opportunities in the American market through a public-private partnership approach.
Major Thai corporations joining the summit include SCG Packaging, Charoen Pokphand Group, CPF North America, Banpu, PTTEP, PTT International Trading USA, EGCO Group, Indorama Ventures, Thai Summit America, and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods (a subsidiary of Thai Union Group).
Thailand has already invested over THB620 billion (approx. US$17 billion) in the US, and this latest push underscores a strategy to diversify global operations and reduce exposure to trade policy risks, especially those stemming from past U.S. tariff measures.
Poj Aramwattananont, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, emphasised: “The US is a strategic market of great importance to Thailand’s economy. It offers strong potential for Thai investors to expand business operations and create jobs, more so than in any other ASEAN country. We hope that both governments will accelerate progress in tariff negotiations to provide clarity and a more conducive environment for bilateral business operations, ideally within this month.”
Kasemsit Pathomsak, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Thailand’s ABAC and APEC business representative, added, “Thai investments in the US now exceed US$17 billion (approx. THB620 billion), supporting around 12,000 American jobs. This highlights the capacity of Thai businesses to expand further in the US market. We’re confident that, in addition to existing investors, new Thai businesses will also enter the market.”
He further noted that participation in SelectUSA presents a critical opportunity to explore partnerships with individual US states, both for investment and import opportunities, particularly in agricultural products, to support balanced trade between the two countries.