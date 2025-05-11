Thai giants boost US investments to ease Trump tariff impact

The Thai Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the government, is leading a delegation of top Thai businesses to the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025, held from May 11–14 in Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

The mission aims to boost trade and investment ties with the US, positioning Thailand’s private sector to access more tangible opportunities in the American market through a public-private partnership approach.

Major Thai corporations joining the summit include SCG Packaging, Charoen Pokphand Group, CPF North America, Banpu, PTTEP, PTT International Trading USA, EGCO Group, Indorama Ventures, Thai Summit America, and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods (a subsidiary of Thai Union Group).