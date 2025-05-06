Vietnam, US to begin first trade talks on May 7

Vietnam will hold its first round of negotiations with the United States on bilateral trade on May 7, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh announced Monday at the 9th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.

In the report on the socio-economic situation in the early months of 2025, PM Chinh noted that since the beginning of the year, the global situation had witnessed highly complex and unpredictable developments. In particular, the United States’ unexpected announcement of broad-based, high reciprocal tariffs had adversely affected global economic growth, severely threatened supply chains, and disrupted the flow of international trade and investment. Traditional and non-traditional security challenges had also grown increasingly acute and difficult to manage.