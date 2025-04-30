Vietnam forecast to become second-largest economy in Southeast Asia by 2036

The report pointed out that, as of 2021, Vietnam is estimated to have a purchasing power parity adjusted GDP per capita of $11,608.

Vietnam's economic growth story has been nothing short of a miracle, with the doi moi reform in the mid-1980's, coupled with favourable global trends, enabling the nation to achieve rapid economic growth and propelling the country from a poor country to a lower-middle-class country.

The economy employs five-year plans for its economic outlook, with the current plan running from 2021 to 2025, emphasising the continuation of the current economic development model. Growth is to be facilitated via manufacturing, supported by further integration into global supply chains, and through the pursuit of trade partnerships and export diversification.

Underpinning the robust GDP growth in 2021 has been a resilient labour market. In 2021, the unemployment rate fell by 0.6 percentage points to 2.7 %.