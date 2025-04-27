Thailand refutes dumping allegations on particleboard to Vietnam, S.Korea

This decision has attracted attention and may lead to changes in the trade relations between the involved countries.
As such, there may be several factors behind this decision that are worth monitoring, as they will impact the direction of the wood industry and international trade policies in the future.
Jomkwan Yuwatepakorn, Chairwoman of the Plywood, Panel Board, and Wood Materials Industry Group at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), stated that Thailand's MDF and particleboard products are considered high-potential goods, produced from domestic raw materials such as rubberwood and eucalyptus.
These products have consistently contributed to improving the trade balance and bringing revenue to the country. In 2024, Thailand exported MDF and particleboard worth $853.28 million and $464.74 million, respectively.
However, on September 25, 2024, Thailand's key trading partner, Vietnam, announced an anti-dumping investigation against Thai MDF and particleboard products. As a result, exporters submitted objections and participated in a defence meeting with Vietnam's investigation agency (TRAV).
According to 2024 trade statistics, Vietnam was an important export market for Thailand, with exports valued at $60.48 million. Similarly, on December 16, 2024, South Korea initiated an anti-dumping investigation into Thai particleboard, prompting exporters to submit objections to the government for review and to present them to South Korea's investigation agency (KTC). In 2024, South Korea was Thailand's top export market, with a total export value of $153.74 million.
Wanchai Chaijirawiwat, Advisor to the Plywood, Panel Board, and Wood Materials Industry Group, added that both Vietnam and South Korea are important export markets for Thailand's MDF and particleboard products, which are used in domestic industries such as furniture and construction. In particular, Thai MDF boards are widely used in Vietnam for furniture production aimed at export.
Regarding the anti-dumping investigation of Thai particleboard in South Korea, it was found that the investigation resulted from changes in South Korea's industrial environmental policies, which led to increased raw material costs for domestic particleboard production.
With domestic production capacity meeting only 30% of the total national demand, South Korea has to continuously import the product. However, the discriminatory use of anti-dumping measures will affect consumers in both countries.
The Plywood, Panel Board, and Wood Materials Industry Group (FTI) has received support and assistance from the Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, and other government agencies. These bodies are working closely with exporters and overseas trade offices to submit comments and objections for the cancellation of the anti-dumping investigations under the countervailing duty law.
The goal is to promote the continued export of plywood, panel board, and wood materials while ensuring that the anti-dumping investigations in South Korea and Vietnam are conducted in accordance with both domestic law and international standards.