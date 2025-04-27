Thailand refutes dumping allegations on particleboard to Vietnam, S.Korea

Jomkwan Yuwatepakorn, Chairwoman of the Plywood, Panel Board, and Wood Materials Industry Group at the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), stated that Thailand's MDF and particleboard products are considered high-potential goods, produced from domestic raw materials such as rubberwood and eucalyptus.

These products have consistently contributed to improving the trade balance and bringing revenue to the country. In 2024, Thailand exported MDF and particleboard worth $853.28 million and $464.74 million, respectively.

However, on September 25, 2024, Thailand's key trading partner, Vietnam, announced an anti-dumping investigation against Thai MDF and particleboard products. As a result, exporters submitted objections and participated in a defence meeting with Vietnam's investigation agency (TRAV).

According to 2024 trade statistics, Vietnam was an important export market for Thailand, with exports valued at $60.48 million. Similarly, on December 16, 2024, South Korea initiated an anti-dumping investigation into Thai particleboard, prompting exporters to submit objections to the government for review and to present them to South Korea's investigation agency (KTC). In 2024, South Korea was Thailand's top export market, with a total export value of $153.74 million.

Wanchai Chaijirawiwat, Advisor to the Plywood, Panel Board, and Wood Materials Industry Group, added that both Vietnam and South Korea are important export markets for Thailand's MDF and particleboard products, which are used in domestic industries such as furniture and construction. In particular, Thai MDF boards are widely used in Vietnam for furniture production aimed at export.