Thai Red Cross Society dismisses rumours of organ trade in Thailand

The Thai Red Cross Society on Friday rebutted rumours of illegal organ sales in Thailand after netizens circulated an image showing body parts allegedly for trade.

Dr Supanit Nivatvongs, Deputy Director of the Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Centre, said that there is no black market for buying and selling human organs in the country, as claimed.

He emphasised that organ trading is illegal in Thailand and is universally condemned by medical associations, as it can involve exploitation and lead to serious health consequences.

“In Thailand, there is a regulation issued by the Medical Council prohibiting doctors from involvement in such matters. There is also the 2008 Anti-Human Trafficking Act, which carries both imprisonment and substantial fines. Therefore, the issue of organ trading prices does not exist here. If it does, it is likely not happening in Thailand,” he said.

The viral image circulating online displayed a price list for human organs, with a lung allegedly priced at 9.248 million baht and a kidney at 4.715 million baht.