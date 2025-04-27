Ishiba leaves for Vietnam, Philippines

After arriving in Hanoi later in the day, Ishiba will meet with To Lam, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, the country's supreme leader.

He will also visit the Thang Long Industrial Park, where many Japanese companies operate, and hold a roundtable dialogue with officials of such companies.

On Monday, Ishiba will hold talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, during which he plans to convey that Japan plans to make Vietnam eligible for its official security assistance framework for providing defence equipment free of charge to like-minded countries.

Ishiba aims to compile an outcome document touting the strengthening of Japan-Vietnam relations in the security and economic fields.

On Tuesday, Ishiba will fly to the Philippines' capital of Manila and meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., aiming to reach an agreement on starting discussions for forming a military intelligence-sharing pact between the two countries, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA.

He will return to Japan on Wednesday.

Photo by Reuters