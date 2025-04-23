Ishiba to visit Vietnam, Philippines starting on Sunday

Through talks with leaders of the two Southeast Asian countries, Ishiba aims to reaffirm economic and security cooperation and to promote efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Strengthening ties with Southeast Asia, a centre of global growth and strategically important location, is a key priority for Japanese diplomacy," Hayashi said at a press conference.

Ishiba visited Malaysia and Indonesia, two other Southeast Asian countries, in January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Photo by Reuters