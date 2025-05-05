Vietnam's free school lunch plan praised widely

At a recent meeting with Hanoi’s voters, Party General Secretary To Lam told local authorities to look into offering free school lunches for students at public schools.

Alongside the free tuition policy, the initiative for free school lunches is expected to significantly ease the dual burdens of both financial and time pressures, along with concerns about children at school for many parents.

Nguyen Hoa Le, a mother of two, living in Gia Lam District, couldn’t hide her excitement.

“I will be truly happy if this proposal becomes a reality. Free tuition and lunch would significantly reduce our family’s expenses, allowing us to invest more in extracurricular activities and subjects that our children enjoy,” she told Suc Khoe & Doi Song (Health and Life) newspaper.

Her family now spends over VND2 million per month for meals and semi-boarding services for her two children – a substantial portion of their education-related spending.