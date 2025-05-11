Paetongtarn to make first visit to Vietnam to forge bilateral ties

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make her first official visit to Vietnam since taking office, from Wednesday to Thursday, with the goal of strengthening bilateral ties, government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap said Sunday.

Jirayu said the visit aims to elevate Thailand-Vietnam relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the highest level of diplomatic engagement Vietnam maintains with other countries. This status reflects deep cooperation and shared interests across key sectors.

During the trip, Paetongtarn is scheduled to attend the 4th Meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation between the two nations.

The two countries are expected to sign partnership agreements focused on three pillars: security, economic growth, and future development, he added.