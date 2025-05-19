Thai business sector urges stability to tackle economic crisis

Meanwhile, Wisit Limluecha, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), emphasised the private sector's desire to see cooperation among coalition parties in tackling the impact of the trade war.

He noted that the US President Donald Trump's import tariff policy had significantly affected the global economy.

“The government is currently facing increasing difficulties in administration. Many had expected economic conditions to improve after the Covid-19 pandemic subsided, but geopolitical conflicts and trade war policies triggered by Trump's tariff measures have presented additional challenges,” Wisit stated.

He added that Thailand’s coalition government projected an image of democracy abroad. However, in times of economic hardship, stable governance was vital to navigating a way forward and mitigating the adverse economic effects of the trade war.

Wisit urged the government to expedite plans to address economic impacts both in the short and long term. In the short term, Thailand needed to accelerate negotiations with the United States to alleviate tariff-related economic pressures.

“Thailand may not be among the first nations to secure negotiations with the US,” he said, “But it is encouraging that the United States Secretary of the Treasury acknowledged that the Thai government’s five proposals were well-conceived.”

Wisit remarked that cabinet reshuffles were a normal part of governance, allowing adjustments to align with evolving circumstances. Different challenges at different times required different leadership approaches.

“The number of ministerial positions is limited. If the Prime Minister believes someone is capable of working for Thailand’s benefit, they should continue in their role,” he said.