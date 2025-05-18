ASEAN backs fair free trade, moves forward with US tariff talks

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan spoke on Sunday following his participation in the ASEAN Ministerial Caucus, held alongside the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Jeju, South Korea.

He was joined by economic ministers from ASEAN member states within APEC, including Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei.

Pichai explained that the meeting had discussed the volatile global economic landscape, exchanging strategies for regional trade cooperation and strengthening relations with the United States amid global economic uncertainties.