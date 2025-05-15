Government Unveils Support Measures for Businesses Amid US Tariff Concerns

The Thai government has launched urgent measures to bolster businesses affected by new US tariff policies, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Following directives from Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Finance Ministry on Thursday has instructed state financial institutions to adjust their operational strategies by reducing profit targets to allocate funds for economic stimulus programmes and assistance schemes for affected entrepreneurs.

All seven state-owned financial institutions are currently preparing to implement these policies, including the Government Savings Bank (GSB), Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank (SME D Bank), Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank), Islamic Bank of Thailand, and Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG).

Among the planned initiatives is a 100 billion baht soft loan programme by the Government Savings Bank, which features distinctive criteria compared to other soft loan schemes.

