Govt to rethink handout scheme in phase 3 amid U.S. tariff pressures

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated on Wednesday that all economic stimulus policies are under review, especially in light of the recent U.S. tariff hikes on imports, which are expected to affect countries globally.

Pichai was responding to reporters’ questions ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee at Government House.

“We are currently gathering data for review. With developments like the U.S. raising import tariffs, it’s clear that every country will feel the effects. So, we must reconsider which measures should proceed and in what order,” Pichai said.

The minister added that he is scheduled to meet with executives of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand at the Government Savings Bank tomorrow (May 15) to issue directives on how to prepare for and support exporters affected by the U.S. tariffs. He clarified that the support would not extend to all SMEs, but would focus specifically on those impacted by the current situation.