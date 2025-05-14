Govt to rethink handout scheme in phase 3 amid U.S. tariff pressures

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated on Wednesday that all economic stimulus policies are under review, especially in light of the recent U.S. tariff hikes on imports, which are expected to affect countries globally.
Pichai was responding to reporters’ questions ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee at Government House.
“We are currently gathering data for review. With developments like the U.S. raising import tariffs, it’s clear that every country will feel the effects. So, we must reconsider which measures should proceed and in what order,” Pichai said.
The minister added that he is scheduled to meet with executives of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand at the Government Savings Bank tomorrow (May 15) to issue directives on how to prepare for and support exporters affected by the U.S. tariffs. He clarified that the support would not extend to all SMEs, but would focus specifically on those impacted by the current situation.
When asked whether there would be changes to Phase 3 of the digital wallet stimulus program, Pichai replied, “We will need to reconsider that as well.”
On the question of whether the 2026 budget must be passed in Parliament’s first reading before proceeding with policy adjustments, Pichai said changes can still be made within the current 2025 fiscal year, and any further adjustments for 2026 can be considered during parliamentary deliberations.
Pichai concluded by stressing the importance of solid medium- and long-term planning for Thailand’s economy. “Whether we will need to borrow funds, how much we will need, and how the funds will be disbursed—all of that still needs further review,” he said.
In the first phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout scheme, launched in September last year, the government provided cash assistance to 14.5 million recipients, primarily state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities.
In the second phase, in late January, an additional 3 million elderly citizens aged 60 and above received payments.
The third phase will cover approximately 2.7 million Thais aged 16–20, and will be distributed digitally for the first time.