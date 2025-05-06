Cabinet delays 3rd phase of 10,000-baht handout pending input from govt agencies

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has delayed consideration of the third phase of the 10,000-baht digital handout scheme, pending input from all relevant government agencies.

Cabinet Postpones Decision on Youth Handout

Speaking at a press conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that the expected discussion on the third phase of the digital handout did not take place this week. The delay is due to the government still gathering opinions from various agencies.

The proposed third phase targets 2.7 million Thai citizens aged 16 to 20, who were to receive the funds via a digital wallet app. However, some key agencies have expressed concerns about the plan.