Cabinet delays 3rd phase of 10,000-baht handout pending input from govt agencies

TUESDAY, MAY 06, 2025

Thailand delays third phase of 10,000-baht handout for youth, as Cabinet awaits input from key agencies amid shifting economic conditions.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Tuesday that the Cabinet has delayed consideration of the third phase of the 10,000-baht digital handout scheme, pending input from all relevant government agencies.

Cabinet Postpones Decision on Youth Handout

Speaking at a press conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that the expected discussion on the third phase of the digital handout did not take place this week. The delay is due to the government still gathering opinions from various agencies.

The proposed third phase targets 2.7 million Thai citizens aged 16 to 20, who were to receive the funds via a digital wallet app. However, some key agencies have expressed concerns about the plan.

Economic Agencies Voice Concerns

The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and the Bank of Thailand (BoT) have already submitted their views. According to the prime minister, both agencies disagree with the proposed third phase of the handout scheme.

“We are still in the process of collecting opinions,” Paetongtarn said.

“We must also take into account the global economic situation, which has changed.”

Scheme Under Review, Not Cancelled

She stressed that while the government remains committed to stimulating the economy through the handout scheme, it must review the plan in light of the feedback and changing economic conditions.

“We intend to continue the scheme with the key goal of stimulating the economy. But when complications arise, we must review the plan carefully,” she said.

Earlier Phases Covered Welfare Holders and Elderly

The government implemented two earlier phases of the 10,000-baht handout last year and early this year:

  • Phase 1: For welfare card holders and people with disabilities in September last year
  • Phase 2: For the elderly in late January this year.

The third phase was expected to extend the handout to younger Thais, but Paetongtarn’s latest remarks suggest a possible delay or reconsideration of this target group.

Baht 150 Billion in Stimulus Budget Remains

The prime minister said that the government still has 150 billion baht available for economic stimulus and is reviewing the most effective way to utilise the funds for economic revival.

No Final Decision Yet

When asked directly whether the digital wallet scheme would continue, Paetongtarn reiterated:

“Nothing has changed for now, but let me first hear the full range of opinions from the relevant government agencies.”
 

