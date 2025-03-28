Phase 3 of 10,000-baht handout will not be ready before Songkran

About 2.7 million Thais eligible for the 3rd phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout scheme, formerly known as the digital wallet scheme, will not see the money before the long Songkran holidays (April 13-16), when most Thais will spend money on travelling.

The move to disburse the 27 billion baht handout in the latest phase has already been submitted to the Cabinet and is now being considered by related agencies, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Thursday.

He expected the Cabinet to approve the start of the third phase soon, but added that the money will not be disbursed in time for the Songkran holidays.

In the first phase, in September last year, the government provided cash handouts to 14.5 million recipients, primarily state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities.

In the second phase, in late January, an additional 3 million elderly citizens aged 60 and above received payments.