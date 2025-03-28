Phase 3 of 10,000-baht handout will not be ready before Songkran

About 2.7 million Thais eligible for the 3rd phase of the government’s 10,000-baht handout scheme, formerly known as the digital wallet scheme, will not see the money before the long Songkran holidays (April 13-16), when most Thais will spend money on travelling.
The move to disburse the 27 billion baht handout in the latest phase has already been submitted to the Cabinet and is now being considered by related agencies, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Thursday.
He expected the Cabinet to approve the start of the third phase soon, but added that the money will not be disbursed in time for the Songkran holidays.
In the first phase, in September last year, the government provided cash handouts to 14.5 million recipients, primarily state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities.
In the second phase, in late January, an additional 3 million elderly citizens aged 60 and above received payments.
The third phase will cover about 2.7 million Thais who are between 16-20 years of age, and will be distributed digitally for the first time.
The ministry previously explained that it wanted to test the technology with younger, more tech-savvy individuals aged 16 to 20 before expanding it to other groups.
To be eligible for the 3rd phase, one must be born from September 16, 2004 to September 16, 2008. They must have not earned more than 840,000 baht in the past year and must have less than 500,000 baht in savings.
Holders of state welfare cards and disability cards, prisoners and residents of foster institutes under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, are not eligible.