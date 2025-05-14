Pichai confident US will lower import tariff on Thai products to 10%

High Tariff Threat Prompted Swift Diplomatic Action

The US had earlier threatened to impose a punitive 36% tariff on Thai imports due to the growing trade imbalance. However, Pichai stated that the US was likely to lower the rate to 10% for most products, based on recent diplomatic feedback.

However, Pichai said, he acknowledged that certain sectors—including vehicles and automotive supply chain products—may continue to face higher tariffs.

Thailand’s Five Proposals to Reduce Trade Tension

Pichai outlined the following five proposals submitted to the US:

1. Strengthening Thai–US Economic Cooperation

Thailand proposed bilateral collaboration in the goods processing industry, data centres, and AI sector, including negotiations to eliminate tariff and non-tariff trade barriers.