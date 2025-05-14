Thailand unveils 5-Point Trump tariff proposal praised by US Treasury chief

During a panel discussion at the Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday (May 13), US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded to a question from the moderator regarding the potential for trade agreements beyond the recently concluded deal with the United Kingdom.

The US Treasury chief emphasised that the current focus is on forging agreements in Asia. He stated that talks with Japan have been highly productive. Regarding South Korea, he noted that the country is undergoing a leadership transition, but even prior to the elections, Seoul had proactively reached out to the US with very strong proposals.

Bessent also described ongoing discussions with Indonesia, one of the United States’ major trading partners, as progressing positively. He added that Taiwan had submitted excellent proposals.

"And so has Thailand," he said.

Prior to Bessent’s remarks at the Saudi Investment Forum, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, revealed that the Thai government had submitted a formal trade proposal to Bessent and Jameson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). The proposal outlines five key initiatives aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and reducing Thailand’s trade surplus with the US by 50% within five years.