Economists Warn of Trade Pitfalls for Thailand as US-China Tensions Ease

A fragile truce in the trade spat between the United States and China could spell trouble for Thailand if it fails to swiftly secure favourable trade deals, economists have warned.

Experts suggest the recent agreement between the two economic giants is a temporary respite rather than a lasting resolution, with the underlying tensions still carrying the risk of escalating into a technology or currency war down the line.

The crux of the issue for Thailand lies in its ability to negotiate import tariffs with the US that are on par with regional competitors such as Vietnam and Malaysia. Should Thailand fail in this regard, analysts fear that international investors may overlook the country as a primary base for production and exports.

Concerns are mounting that Thailand could become a less attractive option for investors if other nations in the region forge successful trade agreements with the US while Bangkok lags behind in negotiations.

This delay could relegate Thailand to a "second-tier choice" in the eyes of both Chinese and American investors.

Economists are urging the Thai government to urgently formulate a proactive strategy, particularly within key sectors like automotive, pharmaceuticals, steel, and technology.

This strategic push is deemed essential to mitigate the risk of Thailand being sidelined in the global trade arena.

Amonthep Chawla, Assistant Managing Director and Head of Research at CIMB Thai Bank, described the temporary accord between "Donald Trump" and China as a qualified positive for investors.

However, he questioned the long-term stability of these encouraging signs, citing a lack of "confidence" that both sides would maintain a cooperative stance.

