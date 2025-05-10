US Tariffs Fuel ASEAN Logistics Boom as Firms Seek New Production Hubs

The imposition of US tariffs is driving a surge in foreign companies establishing production facilities in ASEAN countries, leading to robust growth in the region's logistics sector.

Thailand is confident it will benefit from this trend, with the private sector uniting to stage the "LogiMAT & LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025" exhibition.

Sumate Tanthuwanit, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and a key supporter of the upcoming LogiMAT & LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025 event, stated that the Thai and global economies are projected to expand in 2025, despite the uncertainties created by protectionist trade measures.

He highlighted that the US import tariffs and subsequent retaliatory actions from trading partners present both challenges and opportunities.

Positively, this situation is encouraging international firms to seek alternative production and export locations, placing Thailand and the wider Southeast Asian region in a strong position to attract increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in both manufacturing and logistics.

This represents a significant opportunity for the Thai and Southeast Asian logistics industries.