US Tariffs Fuel ASEAN Logistics Boom as Firms Seek New Production Hubs

The imposition of US tariffs is driving a surge in foreign companies establishing production facilities in ASEAN countries, leading to robust growth in the region's logistics sector.
Thailand is confident it will benefit from this trend, with the private sector uniting to stage the "LogiMAT & LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025" exhibition.
Sumate Tanthuwanit, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and a key supporter of the upcoming LogiMAT & LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025 event, stated that the Thai and global economies are projected to expand in 2025, despite the uncertainties created by protectionist trade measures.
He highlighted that the US import tariffs and subsequent retaliatory actions from trading partners present both challenges and opportunities.
Positively, this situation is encouraging international firms to seek alternative production and export locations, placing Thailand and the wider Southeast Asian region in a strong position to attract increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in both manufacturing and logistics.
This represents a significant opportunity for the Thai and Southeast Asian logistics industries.
"Countries equipped with robust digital infrastructure and smart logistics capabilities, leveraging modern technologies such as AI, Robotics, and Smart Warehouses, will hold a competitive edge in attracting FDI. LogiMAT & LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025 will serve as a crucial platform for logistics operators to stay abreast of technological advancements and to connect with potential business partners, thereby enhancing their competitive standing on the global stage," Sumate explained.
According to a report by Custom Market Insights, the Southeast Asian logistics market was valued at $243.2 billion (£195 billion approx.) in 2024, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, infrastructure development, investment in intelligent logistics technologies like IoT and AI, and foreign capital inflows.
The report further forecasts the Southeast Asian logistics market to reach approximately $258.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $476.6 billion by 2034.
Hans Stoter, Managing Director China & SE Asia at Messe Stuttgart, announced that Messe Stuttgart has partnered with a network of domestic and international organisations to present LogiMAT Southeast Asia 2025 under the theme "Passion for Solutions," with a focus on Specialist–AI–Sustainability. This will run alongside LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025, a major showcase of food logistics and cold chain innovations.
The combined event will feature 350 exhibitors displaying logistics products and technologies, providing a vital platform for business networking, knowledge sharing, and the exchange of expertise between Thai and international professionals. Organisers anticipate over 7,000 attendees.
"LogiMAT & LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025 underscores our commitment to propelling Southeast Asia towards becoming a leading hub for future-oriented intralogistics. Through international collaboration, we are effectively bringing the renowned LogiMAT from Germany to Thailand, which possesses the potential to be the central LogiMAT location in Southeast Asia. We are optimistic that this will empower operators to adapt effectively to the evolving global trade landscape," Hans stated.
Pusit Sasitharanon, Advisor to the Executive Board at Expolink Global Network Co., Ltd., representing Koelnmesse Thailand, emphasised the international significance of LogiMAT & LogiFOOD Southeast Asia 2025 in advancing the logistics and warehouse management sectors across Southeast Asia, particularly in Thailand, which boasts strong potential and readiness as a logistics centre.
The event has secured support from the Department of Industrial Promotion, which will host a Logistics Clinic offering consultation and guidance on logistics and supply chain management to businesses.
The Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (SMEP) will also provide financial assistance for booth participation.
The exhibition will take place from October 15th to 17th, 2025, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).
Additionally, LogiSYM, a prominent organiser of logistics symposiums, will launch LogiSYM Thailand 2025, a conference featuring 20 sessions analysing opportunities within the logistics industry.
This will include a regional ASEAN Intralogistics Panel with speakers from Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, as well as a session on Embodied Intelligent Robotics.