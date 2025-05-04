Beijing assessing Washington offer for trade negotiations

China said on Friday that it is evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the United States, which is the first and clearest indication that Beijing may be open to dialogue if Washington demonstrates genuine sincerity with clear actions.

Industry experts said that China's latest remarks did not signal a softening in its position, but rather a strategic flexibility grounded in the need to safeguard national interests and global economic stability.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that senior US officials have contacted relevant parties multiple times in recent days in the hope of starting negotiations with China on tariffs.

"China is currently assessing the situation, but our position has always been clear," the spokesperson said. "If it's a fight, we'll fight to the end. If it's a talk, the door is wide open."

Tu Xinquan, director at the University of International Business and Economics' China Institute for WTO Studies, said: "China's remarks reflect a flexible posture rather than a softened stance. It is a measured stance based on a full assessment of both domestic and international conditions."

"The ultimate goal for the world's two largest economies is to return to the negotiating table, as long as the US demonstrates sincerity, such as removing its unilateral tariff hikes. Otherwise, China is fully prepared to continue dealing with a prolonged trade war," he said.