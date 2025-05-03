China 'evaluating' US offer to negotiate tariffs; Beijing's door is 'open'

The United States has approached China to seek talks over Trump's 145% tariffs, and Beijing's door was open for discussions, the commerce ministry said.

The US should be prepared to take action in "correcting erroneous practices" and cancel unilateral tariffs, the commerce ministry said in a statement, adding that Washington needed to show "sincerity" in negotiations.

"The US has recently taken the initiative on many occasions to convey information to China through relevant parties, saying it hopes to talk with China," the statement said, adding that Beijing was "evaluating this".