US economy shrinks in first quarter as tariffs unleash flood of imports

It was also weighed down by a decline in federal government spending, likely linked to the White House's aggressive funding cuts, marked by mass firings and the shuttering of programs.

The report captured activity before Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement, which ushered in sweeping duties on most imports from the United States' trade partners, including jacking up duties on Chinese goods to 145%, sparking a trade war with Beijing.

Trump and his aides struggled to coalesce around a message about the GDP number. Trump blamed former President Joe Biden for the weak GDP and sought to highlight strong domestic demand, including the rebound in business spending as outlays on equipment surged at a 22.5% rate.

"We had numbers that, despite what we were handed, we turned around," Trump said at the White House.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, which exclude trade, inventories and government spending, grew at a solid 3.0% rate. But this measure of domestic demand, which Trump also referred to, also was distorted by tariffs. Domestic demand was strong during the last year of the Biden administration, growing at a brisk 2.9% clip in the October-December quarter.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement, accused Trump of running the country into the ground.

"Donald Trump must admit his failure and reverse course, and immediately fire his economic team," Schumer said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that GDP increased at a 0.3% pace in the January-March period.

The survey was, however, concluded before data on Tuesday showed the goods trade deficit surged to an all-time high in March amid record imports, which prompted most economists to sharply downgrade their GDP estimates. The economy grew at a 2.4% pace in the fourth quarter.

RECORD IMPORT DRAG

Imports jumped at a 41.3% rate, the largest rise since the third quarter of 2020, when the nation was in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, which fractured global supply chains. That obliterated a modest rise in exports, resulting in a large trade gap that chopped off a record 4.83 percentage points from GDP.

Imports were driven by both consumer and capital goods. The BEA said it had identified and removed an increase in imports of silver bars as a form of investment in the first quarter.

Transactions in valuables such as nonmonetary gold and silver are not treated as investments and therefore purchases of these metals are not included in consumer spending, private domestic investment or government spending, it said.

An unusually large amount of non-monetary gold accounted for some of the jump in imports in the past months, leading to a wide disparity in first-quarter GDP estimates.

Some of the imports ended up as inventory in warehouses, partially blunting the hit to GDP. Inventory accumulation surged at a $140.1 billion pace after rising moderately in the October-December quarter. Inventories added 2.25 percentage points to GDP after being a drag for two straight quarters.

The strong inventory build last quarter could be a headwind to GDP this year, especially as the front-running of purchases ends. A slowing labour market and wage growth, as well as worries about the economy, could also prompt households to hunker down.

A separate report from the Labour Department's Bureau of Labour Statistics showed wages and salaries climbed 0.8% in the first quarter after rising 1.0% in the October-December quarter.

Inflation heated up last quarter, but cooled in March. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, was unchanged in March after surging 0.5% in February.

Economists said the reports would encourage the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged next week.

"Weak GDP ... was still a stagflation warning shot over the bow of the economy," said Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "This type of data won't soothe the markets, and it won't make the Fed's job any easier."

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, grew at a 1.8% rate after a robust 4.0% pace in the fourth quarter. It was supported by outlays on both services and goods, mostly healthcare, housing and nondurable goods.

Most of the growth was in March, with spending surging 0.7% as households pulled forward purchases of motor vehicles. Economists expected the pre-emptive buying to persist in April.

"At the moment, most stores are still selling inventory that would have entered the country before Liberation Day and thus may not reflect the price hikes that will be coming soon," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Santander US Capital Markets.

