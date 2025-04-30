Thailand’s economic stability in question as World Bank slashes 2025 GDP forecast to 1.6%

Speaking at a gold donation ceremony in Bangkok, Sethaput acknowledged that Thailand’s foreign exchange reserves are currently strong—at $276 billion, a tenfold increase from 1997’s $23 billion during the Asian financial crisis. He credited national initiatives like the gold donation campaign as contributing to this resilience.

However, he warned that despite stronger fundamentals compared to the 1997 crisis, rising household and public debt have eroded Thailand’s overall stability. Gold donations, which are held in a special foreign reserve account, play a critical role in maintaining currency confidence and protecting against inflation—especially when compared with countries like Argentina, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe, which have experienced hyperinflation due to excessive money printing without asset backing.

Sethaput emphasized the importance of keeping Thailand’s foreign exchange reserves legally protected under the current framework, which separates operational and reserve accounts under two key financial laws. He cautioned that proposed legal changes that would merge these accounts could expose the reserves—including donated gold—to financial misuse, weakening national economic safeguards.