Tensions emerge between US and IMF-World Bank

" We must make the IMF the IMF again. The IMF was once unwavering in its mission of promoting global monetary cooperation and financial stability. Now it devotes disproportionate time and resources to work on climate change, gender, and social issues," Bessent said, adding, "These issues are NOT the IMF mission.

He also criticised the World Bank, urging it to stop expecting "blank checks for vapid, buzzword-centric marketing accompanied by half-hearted commitments to reform," and called for the World Bank to refocus on its core mission and use its resources more efficiently.

Despite the criticism, Bessent emphasised that the Trump administration had no plans to withdraw from these organisations, stating: "'America First' does not mean America alone. On the contrary, it calls for deeper cooperation and mutual respect among partners."