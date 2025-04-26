India still fastest growing economy at 6% as IMF cuts outlook

The outlook report pegs the Indian economy to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, which is over 2 percentage points above second-ranked China’s economic growth forecast at 4 per cent for 2025 and 4.6 per cent in 2026.

The US, which has triggered the tariff turmoil across the globe, is expected to see its GDP growth slow to 1.8 per cent this year, which is expected to decline further to 1.7 per cent in 2026, according to the IMF report.

Similarly, the Euro Area is forecast to slow to a mere 0.8 per cent growth rate in 2025 before it makes a mild recovery at 1.2 per cent in 2026. Germany is expected to be the hardest hit with zero growth in 2025, followed by 0.9 per cent in 2026, while France is predicted to post a 0.6 per cent and 1 per cent growth for the two years, respectively. Spain is expected to do better than the other in 2025 as the only European country to clock a 2.5 per cent growth rate. However, it is expected to slow down to 1.8 per cent in 2026. The UK is expected to post a 1.1 and 1.4 per cent growth respectively for the two years.