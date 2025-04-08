After Trump, EU seeks zero tariff from India on car imports, sources say

India is open to the phased reduction of tariffs to 10% from more than 100%, two industry sources and a government official said. That is despite industry lobbying for India to retain at least a 30% tariff even if it starts reducing the levy, and also not tinker with import duties on EVs for four more years to protect domestic players.

The EU's demands come weeks after US President Donald Trump's administration sought a similar elimination of import duties on cars, including EVs, as part of bilateral trade talks with India, piling pressure on domestic carmakers.

Tariff cuts will be a victory for European carmakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG.DE), opens new tab, Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE), opens new tab and BMW (BMWG.DE), opens new tab, widening their access to India. It could also be a win for Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab which will begin sales of imported EVs in India this year, probably from its Berlin plant.

"EU has come back asking for a better deal and India wants to make a better offer," said one of the industry sources.