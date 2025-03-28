Thailand targets Indian investment in key high-tech sectors

Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) has concluded a successful mission to India, aimed at attracting significant investments in three key high-technology sectors, namely medical devices, electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors. This initiative underscore’s Thailand’s ambition to position itself as a leading hub for future industries in Southeast Asia.

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said that the delegation engaged in high-level discussions with 15 major Indian companies in Hyderabad and Mumbai from March 24 to 27. In the meetings, BOI highlighted Thailand’s strategic advantages as an investment destination, particularly in sectors where India excels globally.

The pharmaceutical and medical device sector saw the greatest interest, with the BOI team highlighting Thailand’s investment incentives and medical hub initiatives in meetings with companies in the Medical Device Park.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), a leading Indian cardiovascular device manufacturer, expressed plans to establish a production and R&D facility in Thailand for artificial heart valves and stents.

Global pharmaceutical giant MSN Laboratories also indicated intentions to invest in Thai research and expand its ASEAN market presence.

