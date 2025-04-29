IIAT to sue Chinese grey capital over fake Thai innovations

On Tuesday, IIAT president Phanwachanan Kraimat stated that Chinese grey capital groups have deeply infiltrated Thai society, establishing companies to flood the market with fake and substandard products, thereby deceiving Thai consumers.

This has led to people receiving goods unfit for use, resulting in financial losses and deep personal disappointment, he said.

Phanwachanan expressed his gratitude to Thai citizens who exposed these fraudulent practices despite facing risks such as dismissal from their jobs.

He called their actions a merit-worthy contribution to the country, helping to expose the moral corruption of these groups, who would do anything for profit regardless of right or wrong.