Cyber Police bust online gambling ring worth THB3.2 billion

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), on Saturday, April 19, 2025, held a press conference via live streaming to report the results of a large-scale operation targeting six online gambling websites, resulting in the arrest of 19 suspects linked to the networks.
One of the major crackdowns involved the online gambling website Fun586, where six suspects were arrested in Bangkok, Songkhla, and Pathum Thani. These individuals were allegedly responsible for opening corporate bank accounts used for money laundering and receiving online gambling funds.
This operation followed the earlier arrest of three foreign nationals—Chinese and Indonesian—identified as owners or beneficiaries of the website.
With sufficient evidence gathered, authorities have secured arrest warrants for 31 individuals in connection with the network. This includes 10 foreigners, 15 Thai nationals, and 6 legal entities.
The investigation revealed that the network operated gambling websites and laundered the proceeds through gold purchases using corporate bank accounts.
These companies were registered under various business activities, such as legume farming or paper production. However, the registered locations were found to be ordinary residences, not actual business operations.
Financial tracing uncovered that the network handled over 3.2 billion baht in transactions throughout 2025.
Other online gambling websites targeted in this crackdown include:
Next88bet gambling network: Over 360 million baht in annual transactions; 5 suspects arrested.
Underground lottery network: 2 suspects arrested.
Allmewin gambling website: Over 20 million baht in annual flow; 2 suspects arrested.
Ufafc24 gambling website: Over 250 million baht in transactions across three quarters; 3 suspects arrested.
LAGALAXY911 gambling site: Over 800 million baht in just 5 months; 1 suspect arrested.
All acting as beneficiaries or corporate mule account holders.
Simultaneously, cyber police launched a special operation to target mule accounts tied to gambling websites:
Pung55 network: Over 12 million baht in transactions; 1 suspect arrested.
Member789 network: Over 50 million baht; 2 suspects arrested.
59G1 network: 1 suspect arrested.
The police continue to pursue legal action against all individuals and entities involved.