Cyber Police bust online gambling ring worth THB3.2 billion

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), on Saturday, April 19, 2025, held a press conference via live streaming to report the results of a large-scale operation targeting six online gambling websites, resulting in the arrest of 19 suspects linked to the networks.

One of the major crackdowns involved the online gambling website Fun586, where six suspects were arrested in Bangkok, Songkhla, and Pathum Thani. These individuals were allegedly responsible for opening corporate bank accounts used for money laundering and receiving online gambling funds.

This operation followed the earlier arrest of three foreign nationals—Chinese and Indonesian—identified as owners or beneficiaries of the website.