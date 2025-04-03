189 ex-senators issue statement against casino, online gambling bills

A group of 189 former senators, including three former Senate speakers, has issued a statement urging the government, MPs, and political parties not to support or enact the casino and online gambling bills.

Former Senate Speakers Among Signatories

The statement was signed by former Senate speakers:

Manoonkrit Rupkhachorn (2000 Senate),

Thiradej Meepian (2011 Senate), and

Pornpetch Wichitcholchai (2019 Senate),

along with 186 other former senators from various tenures.