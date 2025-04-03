189 ex-senators issue statement against casino, online gambling bills

THURSDAY, APRIL 03, 2025

189 former senators, including three ex-Senate speakers, urge MPs to reject casino and online gambling bills, warning of social and economic risks.

A group of 189 former senators, including three former Senate speakers, has issued a statement urging the government, MPs, and political parties not to support or enact the casino and online gambling bills.

Former Senate Speakers Among Signatories

The statement was signed by former Senate speakers:

  • Manoonkrit Rupkhachorn (2000 Senate),
  • Thiradej Meepian (2011 Senate), and
  • Pornpetch Wichitcholchai (2019 Senate),

along with 186 other former senators from various tenures.

Criticism of Government Priorities

The statement argued that the government should be focusing on alleviating public distress following the March 28 earthquake. Instead, it accused the government of rushing to pass the controversial entertainment complex and online gambling bills before the parliamentary session ends on April 10.

The former senators called on House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and all political party leaders to oppose the two bills, warning that they could lead the country into disaster. They also called on the government to withdraw the bills from the House as soon as possible.

Key Reasons for Opposition

The former senators listed several concerns:

  • Not part of government policy: The government introduced these bills suddenly and suspiciously, with no prior inclusion in its policy agenda.
  • Social disaster risk: Although the government claims casinos would occupy only 10% of each entertainment complex, they would still create significant social problems.
  • Lack of transparency: A special committee would have absolute control over casino operations, granting excessive power with little oversight.
  • No economic benefit: The Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council explained that casinos and online gambling would not contribute to GDP growth, as money would simply change hands rather than boost the economy.
  • Rise in illegal activities: Casinos and online gambling could lead to an increase in call-centre scams, transborder crimes, prostitution, and robberies.
  • Failed examples in other countries: The former senators pointed out that casinos have not brought prosperity to the Philippines, Myanmar, or Cambodia, which remain impoverished despite years of casino operations.
     
