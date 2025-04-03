189 ex-senators issue statement against casino, online gambling bills

A group of 189 former senators, including three former Senate speakers, has issued a statement urging the government, MPs, and political parties not to support or enact the casino and online gambling bills.
The statement was signed by former Senate speakers:
along with 186 other former senators from various tenures.
The statement argued that the government should be focusing on alleviating public distress following the March 28 earthquake. Instead, it accused the government of rushing to pass the controversial entertainment complex and online gambling bills before the parliamentary session ends on April 10.
The former senators called on House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and all political party leaders to oppose the two bills, warning that they could lead the country into disaster. They also called on the government to withdraw the bills from the House as soon as possible.
The former senators listed several concerns: