In Japan, 30% of online gambling beginners fall into debt in a week

The Tokyo-based society conducted the internet questionnaire survey on 93 men in their 10s to 50s who had received support from the organization. All of them gave their answers.

Respondents who started online gambling after learning of it on "advertisements or social media" accounted for 23.7 %, the biggest group.

Those who "became interested by watching videos on YouTube or other services" came next at 22.6 %.

Other popular answers included they "liked gambling and games" and "friends or acquaintances recommended" online gambling to them. Of the total, 30.1 % started borrowing money "within a week" after using online casino services for the first time, and an additional 33.3 % did so "within a month."

Those who borrowed "within a half year" reached 11.8 %, while 9.7 % borrowed "within three months." Those who did not borrow at all came to 7.5 %.