China Says US Has Made Overtures for Tariff Talks But Isn't Rushing to Negotiate

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump has made contact with Beijing, seeking to initiate discussions regarding the significant tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese goods.

Yuyuantantian, a widely followed Weibo account associated with CCTV that often reflects Beijing's views on trade matters, cited unnamed sources in a post stating that the US government had recently reached out to China through various channels, though specifics were not provided.

The post highlights what appears to be a difference in urgency between the world's two largest economies regarding potential trade negotiations.

On the American side, President Trump has repeatedly asserted that President Xi Jinping needs to reach out to him to begin tariff talks. Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also indicated that it was up to China to make the first move towards de-escalating the trade tensions.

Furthermore, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump contended that recent declines in shipping volumes suggested that Beijing would soon be compelled to contact him.

Trump expressed his "unhappiness" with the rapid decline in trade between the two nations, stating his desire for China to perform better while treating the US fairly.

