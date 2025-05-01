China Says US Has Made Overtures for Tariff Talks But Isn't Rushing to Negotiate

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump has made contact with Beijing, seeking to initiate discussions regarding the significant tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese goods.
Yuyuantantian, a widely followed Weibo account associated with CCTV that often reflects Beijing's views on trade matters, cited unnamed sources in a post stating that the US government had recently reached out to China through various channels, though specifics were not provided.
The post highlights what appears to be a difference in urgency between the world's two largest economies regarding potential trade negotiations.
On the American side, President Trump has repeatedly asserted that President Xi Jinping needs to reach out to him to begin tariff talks. Earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also indicated that it was up to China to make the first move towards de-escalating the trade tensions.
Furthermore, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump contended that recent declines in shipping volumes suggested that Beijing would soon be compelled to contact him.
Trump expressed his "unhappiness" with the rapid decline in trade between the two nations, stating his desire for China to perform better while treating the US fairly.
Later the same day, Trump conveyed his confidence that he would eventually speak with Xi Jinping, despite the Chinese leader's apparent reluctance to engage directly, insisting, "It will happen."
However, Yuyuantantian's post stated that "China does not need to negotiate with the United States until the United States takes concrete measures." It further suggested that from a negotiating standpoint, the US is "clearly the more anxious party at the moment," alluding to the various pressures facing the Trump administration domestically.
Adding to this context, data released by the US Commerce Department on April 30th revealed that the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of this year had "contracted" by 0.3%, marking the first such contraction since 2022.
This followed a substantial increase in imports ahead of anticipated tariff hikes and a dip in consumer spending. The figures represent the initial snapshot of the US economy reflecting the consequences of Trump's evolving trade policies.
Concurrently, the impact is also being felt in the increased prices of goods manufactured in China and sold in numerous popular US retail outlets, suggesting that American consumers are largely bearing the cost, despite Trump's assertions that Beijing is shouldering 145% of the tariff burden.