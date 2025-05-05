Thailand Seeks to Mitigate Trump Tariff Impact, Touts Tech Hub Credentials to Seagate

Thailand's Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has held high-level talks with executives from Seagate, a leading global digital storage company, to discuss potential impacts from any future reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

The meeting, which took place on April 30th, saw Pichai and Seagate's Vice President of Government Affairs, Cash McCracken, exchange views on the global economic landscape and explore strategies for navigating potential trade barriers.

Pichai expressed concerns regarding the potential for US tariffs to disrupt Thai exports and increase operational costs for multinational corporations operating within the country.

He urged Seagate to relay these concerns to relevant US authorities, emphasising the importance of maintaining a favourable trade and investment environment.

