Thai Trade Office Directors highlight opportunities from Trump\'s tariff

The New Economy Academy (NEA) organised a seminar titled "Decoding Trump's Tax Policy: Opportunities for New Era Trade" on April 25, 2025.

Pichai Naripthaphan, the Minister of Commerce, opened the seminar, which included a discussion on the US market situation following Trump's policy announcement. The seminar featured directors of International Trade Promotion offices in five major US cities.

Supawadee Yaemkamol, Director of the Trade Promotion Office in Washington, D.C., stated that Trump’s trade policy and measures (Trump 2.0) prioritise the interests of the US, focusing on promoting investment, employment, and domestic growth. The policy aims to enhance the US's competitive edge in key industries and strategic technologies, reduce trade deficits, and ensure fair trade relations.

The policy also seeks to strengthen economic and national security, as well as US-China relations. This led to Trump's decision to impose country-specific tariffs on April 2, 2025, with the taxes divided into three groups: 1) Taxes on all countries except Canada and Mexico, 2) China, and 3) Canada and Mexico.

Additionally, tariffs were imposed on specific products such as steel and aluminium, automobiles and automotive parts, semiconductors, and imported goods under Section 232, alongside other existing import tax measures. Non-tariff barriers (NTBs) are also being used as countermeasures.