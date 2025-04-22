US sets 375% tariff on Thai solar cells in trade case

The tariffs unveiled on Monday vary widely depending on the company and country, but were broadly higher than the preliminary duties announced late last year.

Combined dumping and countervailing duties on Jinko Solar products from Malaysia were among the lowest at 41.56%. Rival Trina Solar's products from its operations in Thailand face tariffs of 375.19%.

Neither Jinko nor Trina were immediately available for comment.

Products from Cambodia would face duties of more than 3,500% because its producers elected not to cooperate with the US probe.

"These are very strong results," Tim Brightbill, an attorney for the US manufacturing group, said on a call with reporters. "We are confident that they will address the unfair trade practices of the Chinese-owned companies in these four countries, which have been injuring the US solar manufacturing industry for far too long."