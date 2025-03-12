Bangkok Seeks Public Input on Solar Rooftop Guide with GIZ Collaboration

At 1:30 PM, Mr Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and the city’s Chief Sustainability Officer, opened the Dissemination Workshop alongside Ms Insa Illegen, Director of the Thai-German Cooperation on Energy, Mobility and Climate (TGC EMC) project at GIZ.
The event, held in Grand Ballroom 2-3, 6th floor, Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, drew a diverse audience including Ms Sermsuk Nopphan, Director of the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, Bangkok Environment Department, representatives from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (Ministry of Energy), business groups, installation service providers, and members of the public.
The guidebook, a product of the Thai-German Cooperation on Energy, Mobility and Climate project, is designed to promote the adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across households, commercial buildings, and industrial sectors in Bangkok.
It aims to provide clear and accessible information to both the public and Bangkok district office staff, covering fundamental knowledge, installation guidelines, equipment selection, application procedures with relevant authorities, and the benefits of energy savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.
The second consultation featured presentations from solar energy experts on these key areas, followed by interactive workshops where participants provided feedback on the draft guidebook. Representatives from Greener Bangkok and Boonmee Lab also introduced the "Bangkok Solar City" website, a resource for those interested in solar energy adoption.
This second consultation builds upon a previous event held on 22nd November 2024, where GIZ gathered initial feedback to inform the guidebook’s content. The current workshop was organised to ensure the final publication is comprehensive and reflects the input of all stakeholders. The finalised guidebook will be published and distributed following this round of feedback.