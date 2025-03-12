Bangkok Seeks Public Input on Solar Rooftop Guide with GIZ Collaboration

At 1:30 PM, Mr Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and the city’s Chief Sustainability Officer, opened the Dissemination Workshop alongside Ms Insa Illegen, Director of the Thai-German Cooperation on Energy, Mobility and Climate (TGC EMC) project at GIZ.

The event, held in Grand Ballroom 2-3, 6th floor, Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, drew a diverse audience including Ms Sermsuk Nopphan, Director of the Air Quality and Noise Management Division, Bangkok Environment Department, representatives from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (Ministry of Energy), business groups, installation service providers, and members of the public.

The guidebook, a product of the Thai-German Cooperation on Energy, Mobility and Climate project, is designed to promote the adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems across households, commercial buildings, and industrial sectors in Bangkok.

It aims to provide clear and accessible information to both the public and Bangkok district office staff, covering fundamental knowledge, installation guidelines, equipment selection, application procedures with relevant authorities, and the benefits of energy savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

