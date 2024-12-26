Concern aired over solar cell tariffs by US

The new solar cell tariffs planned by the United States targeting companies from some Asian countries, including China, will increase inflation and consumer prices and disrupt supply chains in the US market, analysts said.

Earlier this month, the US Department of Commerce announced that 21.31 to 271.2 per cent tariffs would be imposed on solar cells from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, depending on the manufacturer.

On Dec 11, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, or USTR, announced the doubling of tariff on solar cells imported from China — from 25 to 50 per cent — effective Jan 1, 2025.

Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston, said the Chinese solar manufacturers would pursue other markets and expand solar installations across Asian and African countries "at a very rapid pace".

"Those nations may well turn out to be the most profitable market segment, more so than the United States at this point," Hirs told China Daily.

Hirs said the tariffs would first affect consumer spending "before we see it having an impact on solar farm development and manufacturing of solar cells in the United States".

"The first impact, if these tariffs do go into place, is going to be a very quick and certain increase in inflation," he said.

"Applying these tariffs and targeting the Chinese companies or the nations, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Canada, this is going to disrupt supply chains," said Hirs, referring to not only the new tariffs but also potential ones by the future Donald Trump administration.

When it comes to the solar panel market in the US, Hirs said that if the current manufacturers can absorb the tariffs by lowering their prices, the impact will be zero.