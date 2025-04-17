HCM City to spend over $25mln to install rooftop solar systems

HCM City will invest nearly VND650 billion (US$25.2 million) to install rooftop solar power systems with a total capacity of over 43mw at 438 public administrative agencies, according to Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, deputy director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Addressing a seminar on clean energy and solutions to reduce electricity costs for citizens and businesses in the city on April 10, Ngoc stated that the municipal People's Committee has recently approved the project, which will benefit administrative agencies, public service units, and offices of agencies and organisations classified as public assets.

Investors are expected to select design and installation contractors after receiving an in-principle approval for the project from the municipal People's Committee, Ngoc said.