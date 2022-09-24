Celestial kiss: Jupiter moves closest to the Earth in nearly 6 decades on Tuesday

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) said on Saturday that for the first time since October 1963, Jupiter will be just 591 million kilometres away from our planet.

After sundown on Tuesday, a “very bright” Jupiter will be visible in the eastern skies until sunrise if there are no clouds, Narit said on its Facebook page.

If stargazers use a four-inch telescope with a magnification of at least 30 times, they will even get to see the ring of tiny dust particles around Jupiter as well as its four major moons – Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.