First in Thailand – ‘Sansiri’ partners with ‘Huawei’ launches ‘SOLAR to ZERO’ campaign

This significant partnership will help to provide all residents with equal access to clean energy. At present, Sansiri has a portfolio of low-rise customers at a total of 249 projects, or more than 79,000 units.

Equal opportunity will be offered to every group of residents as well as for those under the management of Plus Property.

Sansiri believes that changes at the household level will eventually create a huge ripple effect because the homes are the first point to create awareness for the occupants, which will help leverage the behavioural changes and to pass on this clean energy concept to other sectors of the society at large, such as at work and school, all the way to the national level.

Logan Yu, President of Huawei Digital Power Thailand, said: “ Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies, developing clean power, and enabling energy digitalization to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future. These systems, installed on rooftops, efficiently convert solar energy into electrical energy, which is then stored in smart energy storage devices. This enables households to use green energy throughout the day. Huawei Digital Power has served over 1,000 customers and 40,000 home users in Thailand, providing best-in-class efficiency, reliability, and safety features. Today, I am honoured to represent Huawei Thailand Digital Power as we join forces with 'Sansiri', 'ICBC', and 'ION' to launch the ' SOLAR to ZERO’ campaign. This initiative offers 'no collateral' solar system loan terms, making affordable and eco-friendly lifestyles accessible to families. Moreover, it helps establish a sustainable economic model that promotes environmental consciousness and responsible energy usage.”

Teerapong Hirunyapornpong, Executive Vice President & Acting Head of Office of Business Development & Synergy, ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited, said, “We expect this campaign to receive an excellent response from the residents. For the cooperation in the ‘SOLAR to ZERO’ loan campaign, we are providing credit support under the specified conditions with a maximum repayment period of 84 months. This financial service is considered one that has never been done before. The owners do not have to put their houses up as collateral; therefore, this is the best opportunity for residents at Sansiri projects that have already closed sales as well as a new projects where there are desires to install additional systems to help save more on electricity bills.”

Peerakarn Manakit, Chief Operating Officer of ION Energy Corporation (ION), an integrated solar service provider for residential and SME clients, said, “At present, ION is considered to be the leader in the installation of solar power systems for households, with installations completed at more than 1,500 residences, which is equivalent to the reduction in carbon emission by more than 3,000 tons/carbon per year. With ION’s collaboration in the ‘SOLAR to ZERO’ campaign, it is expected that installations can be completed at more than 10,000 residences within five years, to reduce carbon emission by about 42,000 tons/carbon per year. To elaborate further, the installation of solar energy systems can play a part in the reduction of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that can be measured and assessed. The installation of a 5.5 kW solar panel can produce up to 7,016 kW of electricity per year, which is equivalent to a saving of up to 29,000 baht per year on electricity bills and helps to reduce carbon emissions by 4 tons/carbon per year. This is equivalent to the planting of as many as 280 trees a year.”