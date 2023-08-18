First in Thailand – ‘Sansiri’ partners with ‘Huawei’ launches ‘SOLAR to ZERO’ campaign
Target set to install 100 % solar system for 10,000 houses, reducing carbon emissions by up to 42,000 tons/carbon through revolving credit funds of over 2 billion baht in five years.
Uthai Uthaisangsuk, Chief Operating Officer of Sansiri Public Company Limited, announced, “To revolutionise the access to clean energy in the real estate sector, especially at the household level, is an important goal that Sansiri has always wanted to make into reality and sustainably. Most recently, to help mitigate the obstacles for households to access clean energy, Sansiri has entered into a partnership with Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Company Limited, ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited and Ion Energy Corporation to offer low-interest loans for Earth-friendly homes of 0 % with no need for collateral for the first time in Thailand, through the ‘SOLAR to ZERO’ campaign to leverage more and easier access to clean energy, Being targeted are all houses in Sansiri’s residential projects, especially those houses that have never had solar panels installed. In addition, houses in every new Sansiri project in all segments whose occupants want to install more solar cells in addition to those already installed by Sansiri to support regular usage and to help save more electricity may join this campaign. Through this cooperation, the goal is to install solar panels at 100 % of 10,000 households within five years – a feat that is expected to help reduce carbon emission by 42,000 tons/carbon per year.”
This collaboration in the “SOLAR to ZERO” campaign is in line with Sansiri’s mission as Thailand’s first real estate company to set a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (Net-Zero) by the year 2050, to create a sustainable turning point for the environment.
Sansiri has already installed solar roofs at more than 800 houses, which is equivalent to a reduction of more than 1,145 tons/carbon emission, while 400 houses have been installed with EV chargers, equivalent to a reduction of 537 tons/carbon.
Also, there has been a reduction of 1.7 million kilogrammes of household waste which is equivalent to a reduction of 1,174 tons/carbon emission, while green spaces have been increased with the planting of 73,661 trees, equivalent to a drop of over 700 tons/carbon emission.
This significant partnership will help to provide all residents with equal access to clean energy. At present, Sansiri has a portfolio of low-rise customers at a total of 249 projects, or more than 79,000 units.
Equal opportunity will be offered to every group of residents as well as for those under the management of Plus Property.
Sansiri believes that changes at the household level will eventually create a huge ripple effect because the homes are the first point to create awareness for the occupants, which will help leverage the behavioural changes and to pass on this clean energy concept to other sectors of the society at large, such as at work and school, all the way to the national level.
Logan Yu, President of Huawei Digital Power Thailand, said: “ Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies, developing clean power, and enabling energy digitalization to drive energy revolution for a better, greener future. These systems, installed on rooftops, efficiently convert solar energy into electrical energy, which is then stored in smart energy storage devices. This enables households to use green energy throughout the day. Huawei Digital Power has served over 1,000 customers and 40,000 home users in Thailand, providing best-in-class efficiency, reliability, and safety features. Today, I am honoured to represent Huawei Thailand Digital Power as we join forces with 'Sansiri', 'ICBC', and 'ION' to launch the ' SOLAR to ZERO’ campaign. This initiative offers 'no collateral' solar system loan terms, making affordable and eco-friendly lifestyles accessible to families. Moreover, it helps establish a sustainable economic model that promotes environmental consciousness and responsible energy usage.”
Teerapong Hirunyapornpong, Executive Vice President & Acting Head of Office of Business Development & Synergy, ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited, said, “We expect this campaign to receive an excellent response from the residents. For the cooperation in the ‘SOLAR to ZERO’ loan campaign, we are providing credit support under the specified conditions with a maximum repayment period of 84 months. This financial service is considered one that has never been done before. The owners do not have to put their houses up as collateral; therefore, this is the best opportunity for residents at Sansiri projects that have already closed sales as well as a new projects where there are desires to install additional systems to help save more on electricity bills.”
Peerakarn Manakit, Chief Operating Officer of ION Energy Corporation (ION), an integrated solar service provider for residential and SME clients, said, “At present, ION is considered to be the leader in the installation of solar power systems for households, with installations completed at more than 1,500 residences, which is equivalent to the reduction in carbon emission by more than 3,000 tons/carbon per year. With ION’s collaboration in the ‘SOLAR to ZERO’ campaign, it is expected that installations can be completed at more than 10,000 residences within five years, to reduce carbon emission by about 42,000 tons/carbon per year. To elaborate further, the installation of solar energy systems can play a part in the reduction of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that can be measured and assessed. The installation of a 5.5 kW solar panel can produce up to 7,016 kW of electricity per year, which is equivalent to a saving of up to 29,000 baht per year on electricity bills and helps to reduce carbon emissions by 4 tons/carbon per year. This is equivalent to the planting of as many as 280 trees a year.”