PM confirms US postponed tariff talks due to concerns over Thai proposals

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra confirmed on Tuesday that the United States requested a postponement of bilateral trade talks regarding import tariffs, citing dissatisfaction with Thailand’s initial proposals.
Paetongtarn stated that the US wanted Thailand to review and revise certain measures before negotiations could proceed.
“Yes, it was postponed from 23 April,” she told reporters at Government House. “They asked our team to review some key issues raised in our proposals.”
While confirming the delay, Paetongtarn said she could not elaborate further on specific points of US dissatisfaction or provide a revised date for the rescheduled negotiations. She noted that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who is leading the Thai negotiating team, would address the public with more details soon.
“All ministries involved had already brainstormed to prepare the proposals,” she said. “A forward team was also sent to conduct pre-negotiation groundwork.”
The confirmation came a day after Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that Thailand would not purchase a new fleet of F-16 fighter jets, sparking speculation about tensions in the broader trade dialogue.
When asked whether this decision had influenced the US position, Paetongtarn did not confirm but reiterated that Thailand had been granted a 90-day window to make adjustments before any tariff hikes were enforced.
Opposition Suggests Loan Bill; Government Open to Discussion
Responding to the opposition’s proposal for a loan bill to address the economic impact of potential US trade barriers, Paetongtarn said the government would review the suggestion while considering its long-term financial consequences.
Asked whether she might travel to the US to lead the negotiations herself, Paetongtarn said she was open to doing so depending on the level and scope of the talks.
She rejected claims that her administration had been slow to respond, insisting that preparation had been underway since the US provided notice.
Paetongtarn said Thailand would consider areas where it could make concessions, such as reviewing whether Thai tariffs on US goods were disproportionately high.
Despite looming trade tensions, she remained optimistic that Thailand could still meet its GDP growth target, adding that Pichai would address this in detail soon.
The Prime Minister also confirmed discussions on economic cooperation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his recent visit to Bangkok, and said she would raise similar topics during her trip to Cambodia on Wednesday and Thursday.
Paetongtarn reaffirmed that her government’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme would proceed as planned, despite concerns about the economic impact of a possible trade war.
“Nothing changes for now,” she stated.
When asked about reports that the Chinese government had cautioned Thailand against conceding too much to the US, Paetongtarn said her administration would maintain a balance in its foreign relations.
“This is a negotiation based on mutual interest,” she said. “We’re not approaching it as a smaller country, but as a partner.”
She concluded by saying that Deputy PM Pichai would soon announce the new timeline for the trade talks.