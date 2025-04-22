PM confirms US postponed tariff talks due to concerns over Thai proposals

Opposition Suggests Loan Bill; Government Open to Discussion

Responding to the opposition’s proposal for a loan bill to address the economic impact of potential US trade barriers, Paetongtarn said the government would review the suggestion while considering its long-term financial consequences.

Paetongtarn Open to Personally Leading Talks

Asked whether she might travel to the US to lead the negotiations herself, Paetongtarn said she was open to doing so depending on the level and scope of the talks.

She rejected claims that her administration had been slow to respond, insisting that preparation had been underway since the US provided notice.

Thai Concessions and Balanced Diplomacy with US and China

Paetongtarn said Thailand would consider areas where it could make concessions, such as reviewing whether Thai tariffs on US goods were disproportionately high.

Despite looming trade tensions, she remained optimistic that Thailand could still meet its GDP growth target, adding that Pichai would address this in detail soon.

The Prime Minister also confirmed discussions on economic cooperation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his recent visit to Bangkok, and said she would raise similar topics during her trip to Cambodia on Wednesday and Thursday.

Digital Wallet Scheme to Continue

Paetongtarn reaffirmed that her government’s 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme would proceed as planned, despite concerns about the economic impact of a possible trade war.

“Nothing changes for now,” she stated.

Thailand Will Balance Relations with US and China

When asked about reports that the Chinese government had cautioned Thailand against conceding too much to the US, Paetongtarn said her administration would maintain a balance in its foreign relations.

“This is a negotiation based on mutual interest,” she said. “We’re not approaching it as a smaller country, but as a partner.”

She concluded by saying that Deputy PM Pichai would soon announce the new timeline for the trade talks.

